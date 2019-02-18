244 complaints received by Assam Police Accountability

A total of 244 complaints were received by the Commission in the year 2017.

A report of the Commission laid in the Assembly on Monday said 166 out of the 244 complaints were registered as regular cases and the rest were treated miscellaneous cases.

The serious misconduct complaints included one death in police custody, three persons grievously hurt, eight persons arrested without due process of law, etc.

Regarding misconduct cases, the report said there were 49 complaints about police inaction and negligence, 52 cases of harassment/misbehaviour, 10 misuse of power, 13 perfunctory investigation, one each of forgery of records and subjudice case and 18 miscellaneous matters.

