25 shanties gutted in fire in southeast Delhi

At least 25 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in



southeast Delhi's Jangpura area, a of the Fire Service said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, he said.

A call about the fire was received at 11.54 pm and immediately 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the said.

The situation was brought under control by 1.30 am, he said.

No casualties or injuries were reported, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

