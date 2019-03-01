Assam to implement Rs 650cr projects under AMRUT scheme: CM

Sarbananda Friday said the has undertaken implementation of infrastructure development, water supply and beautification projects to the tune of Rs 650 crore in Guwahati, Nagaon, and Silchar.

The projects are part of and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the said.

said this while laying foundation stones for a water supply project, renovation work of three recreational parks and installation of high mast LED lights at Nagaon town on Friday.

The development schemes under AMRUT would benefit 28,000 families of Nagaon town, said.

He also came down heavily against the opposition "for its 55 years of misgovernance in the state".

A large number of projects are being implemented for improving infrastructure and beautification of all the 98 towns of the state, he said.

Under the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state, thrust has been given on implementation of development projects, which has brought remarkable transformation in the country in recent years, he said.

As many as nine projects, to the tune of over Rs 1,500 crore, would be dedicated to the state by for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, in Guwahati, Sonowal said.

He also said that the gave its approval for construction of a new bridge over for connecting Dhubri with Phulbari, with a budget outlay of Rs 5,000 crore.

"It is a strong testimony of Narendra Modi's unparallel commitment towards development of the state," he said.

He observed that financial allocation of Rs 14 lakh crore in the budget last year, for improving rural livelihood and economy, has brought distinctive positive change in the villages.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)