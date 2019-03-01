Hospital fined Rs 48 lakh after newborn loses eyesight

The consumer commission on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 48 lakh on a private hospital after a newborn had lost eyesight due to medical negligence.

A bench of and gave the order on a plea by against in Kotputli town -- around 110 km north of

Yadav's son was born premature and the hospital staff gave oxygen more than the prescribed limit, which contracted the retina of the eyes and led to blindness. members consulted other doctors but the problem was declared untreatable, a statement said.

The bench found the hospital guilty of negligence and ordered the hospital management to pay Rs 48 lakh as compensation to the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)