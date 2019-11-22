JUST IN
India produces 25k tonnes of plastic waste everyday, 40% uncollected: Govt

Demand of plastic in the country has significantly surged due to increased usage in FMCG sector which has led to a challenge in plastic waste management.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India generates more than 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste everyday, 40 per cent of which remains uncollected and littered in the environment, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written response to a question in the Lower House, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the demand of plastic has increased significantly due its increased use in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, which has indirectly resulted into the challenge of plastic waste management.
