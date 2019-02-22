26-year-old kills wife with axe after argument during lunch: Police

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife on Friday by hitting her with an axe in Srigangangar district of Rajasthan, police said.

The accused, Raju Singh, attacked his wife (23) after an argument while they were having lunch this afternoon, police said.

Both of them worked at a power house in station area.

"The culprit absconded after the incident. A case has been registered against him and he is being searched," SHO of station Kashyap Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)