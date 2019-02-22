JUST IN
Man attempts suicide by consuming poison

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 35-year-old man on Friday allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison at the Vijay Chowk area here, police said.

The Parliament Street police station was informed at 10.41 am regarding consumption of poison by a man at Media Parking, Vijay Chowk, police said.

A team rushed to the spot and identified the man as Govindula Tirupati, a resident of Rajaram Dharampuri village in Karimnagar district of Andhra Pradesh, they said.

Tirupati is undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.

A plastic bottle of pesticide 'Monocil' was found with him, he said.

A printed letter in Telugu pertaining to his business was also found which was initially suspected to be a suicide note. Some clothes in a black bag were also there, police said. '

They said his family members have been informed about the incident.

A statement will be recorded after he is declared fit by the doctor, police said.

The reason of his taking such an extreme step is still being probed, they said.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 18:45 IST

