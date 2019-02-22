Ruling party MLA embarrasses Punjab minister

The government in faced embarrassment in the Assembly Friday after its MLA said that he was not satisfied with state Forest Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's reply on the money spent on nature parks.

During the Question Hour, the from Amloh seat said Dharmasot could not give a reply on the details of the funds spent on the nature parks.

"I am sorry to state that the answer was incomplete. The was misguiding. I can read the question in Punjabi if he (minister) has some problem in English," said, taking a swipe at Dharamsot.

The retorted and said, "I think either he (Nabha) does not understand Punjabi or knows only English. I have answered the question. Now in which language, I should make him understand."



Nabha, not satisfied with the reply, even flashed photographs of the park and claimed it had become a garbage dumping ground.

"This park does not figure in the list given by the minister. Why the government was hiding if we do not want to give reply? Let there be a probe," he said.

" ji was the and his son is now our president," he further said.

After Dharamsot gave details about the number of nature parks and the amount spent on them, the Congress MLA said he did not get an answer about the money spent on plants, benches, etc in nature parks.

The forest minister then informed the House that when the work on nature parks would be completed, each and every detail about plants, benches, bricks, etc would be provided.

In his reply, Dharamsot said a nature park has been developed in Patiala and 10 other parks are being developed in other districts of the state and the expenditure on the same was estimated to Rs 5.78 crore.

Earlier, another Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli claimed that his area had been "discriminated" for a long time when he sought assurance on the repair work of road from Khanna to Barwali and Barwali to Khamano and widening of road from Khanna to Barwali.

Replying to the question, PWD minister said a sum of Rs 4-5 crore would be spent on the widening of road.

