29 journalists conferred with Matri Shree Media Awards

Twenty-nine journalists from print and were Sunday felicitated with Matri Shree Media Awards for their contribution towards journalism.

Apart from media personalities, a was also presented the Bharat Mata shield at the 44th ceremony organised here.

Working of Delhi Swadesh Bhushan Jain and Ashok Aggarwal, Harish Chopra, Ankush Aggarwal, Chetan Sharma, Ramesh Bajaj, and presented the shield and a pen to the winners.

Namita from PTI Bhasha, Durga Pasad Mishra, Agraj (UNI), (Univarta), Poonam Gaur (Navbharat Times), (Sandhya Times) and Kunal Kashyap (Punjab Kesari), (Times of India) won the honour this year.

Former of Adesh Gupta was also felicitated for his contribution to social service.

Bollywood film 'Badhai Ho' was also presented the Bharat Mata shield.

was constituted during the Emergency. The first award was presented to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)