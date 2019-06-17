Five minors rescued from bonded labour in Assam

In a special drive carried out in municipal and rural areas, five minor children were rescued from bonded labour in Assam's district on Sunday.

The child labourers, who were rescued by a joint team consisting of the Labour Department, DCPO, CWC, Child Line and police personnel, were engaged in various establishments, an official release said.

The police has registered cases against the offenders for engaging minor children in establishments.

"Stringent action will be initiated against the offenders under the the provisions of Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation Act) and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act," a said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)