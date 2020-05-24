3,300 JK residents evacuated from Maharashtra

Around 3,300 residents of Jammu and Kashmir including 1,200 students who were stranded in different parts of Maharashtra have returned to their homes in the union territory in four Shramik Special trains in the past 10 days, an official spokesperson said.

This is the highest number of Shramik Special trains deployed by a single state for the evacuation of J&K residents stranded there, he said.

"Around 600 stranded people from J&K including 200 students left for Udhampur railway station (J&K) from Bandra terminus, Mumbai Saturday evening in the fourth and last Shramik Special train (for JK residents there). The train carried the J&K residents who were mostly stranded in two key districts of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban, the spokesperson said on Saturday.

He said these stranded people included patients, traders, handicraft vendors, labourers and employees of banks, the government sector and private entities.

There are also residents from the UT of Ladakh on this train who were stranded in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, he said.

The spokesperson said around 30 people from J&K undergoing treatment and their attendants were stranded in Mumbai since the countrywide lockdown was announced by the government in March. Almost all of them have been evacuated except a couple of patients who are staying back for treatment, he said.

The official said around 700 J&K residents, including 100 students, left for Udhampur from Thane railway station in Navi Mumbai in a Shramik Special train on May 22.

The train carried J&K residents who were stranded in Navi Mumbai, Raigad and other adjoining districts of Maharashtra.

Earlier, around 1,000 J&K residents, including 500 students were evacuated from Pune in a Shramik Special train on May 19 while another 1,000 residents including 400 students were evacuated in such a train from Nagpur on May 14.

The total number of J&K residents evacuated till date from Maharashtra has touched 3,300, including 1,200 students, the spokesperson said.

