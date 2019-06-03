3 arrested in Rajouri with 1.5 kg poppy

Three persons were arrested Monday for allegedly smuggling narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said.

A police team, headed by along with jawans from special operations group, were on routine vehicle check duty when they intercepted a Multi-Purpose Vehicle coming from going towards Rajouri, officials said.

During search of the vehicle, 1.5 kg of poppy was recovered from the possession of three persons in the car, they said.

Rangeet Singh, from Punjab, and Mohammad Farooq, from Budgam and in the state respectively, were arrested and the vehicle seized on the spot, officials said.

A case was registered at and investigation is on.

