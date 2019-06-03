Respite from heat, sudden rain hits Hyderabad

: A sudden and brief spell of rain here Monday evening brought respite to the people who have been experiencing scorching heat with temperatures soaring over 40 degrees during the past few days.

Officials of (GHMC) cleared waterlogging in certain parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department officials said the sudden spell of rain was due to the 'upper air cyclonic circulation.'



Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Monday, the Met department had earlier said.

However, heatwave is likely to prevail in some parts during the next four days, the department said.

