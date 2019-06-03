BJP slams Congress for expelling Kerala leader for praising Modi

The BJP on Monday criticised the for expelling its leader A P Abdullakutty after he praised Narendra Modi, saying praising the country's PM is no crime and that it will only set the tone for more leaders of the opposition party to come out and laud him.

Tom Vadakkan, who had switched over from the to the saffron party ahead of the polls, said the Congress's decision to expel Abdulkutty will spark an exodus of leaders from the party.

"He has not been expelled for leadership or its national leadership. His crime is that he has praised India's How many members the Congress is going to remove from the party for this? It will start an exodus as the praising is no crime," Vadakkan said.

As a citizen of India, he can praise the prime minister but the Congress has punished him for this, the from said.

