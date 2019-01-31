3 arrested in shooting at Gandhi effigy case

Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gun firing at the effigy of here, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday night, a case was registered against 13 persons after a video surfaced showing some persons, led by of All India Hindu Mahasabha Puja Shakun Pandey, firing three shots from a pistol at an effigy of Gandhi, and then setting it on fire.

The alleged incident took place outside the Hindu Mahasabha office in Naurangabad locality under station area here, officials said.

The Mahasabha had announced that it would observe as Shauraya Diwas.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection under sections 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

'We are taking this matter seriously and action will be taken against all those found guilty," the SSP said, adding Puja Pandey is absconding.

