BJP compares Rahul to Mussolini, says he has myopic understanding of issues

After threw the "fuhrer" barb at Narendra Modi, the BJP likened the to Mussolini, saying he has a myopic understanding of issues like the Italian dictator.

The BJP retort came after Gandhi attacked Modi over employment generation, saying he had promised two crore jobs, but five years later a "leaked job creation report card" had revealed a "national disaster"



The BJP tweeted that Gandhi had inherited Mussolini's short-sightedness.

"It's clear that he has inherited Mussolini's short-sightedness and has myopic understanding of issues. EPFO's real data shows sharp increase in jobs, created in just the last 15 months. Only a man who hasn't ever held a proper job and is totally jobless can peddle such #FakeNews!" it said.

Earlier in his tweet, Gandhi also asserted that it was time for the to go.

"NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster. Unemployment is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go," he tweeted with the hashtag 'HowsTheJobs'.

Gandhi tagged a article which cited a report by the (NSSO).

According to the report, the unemployment rate in the country is at the highest in 45 years.

