Justice Ramana 3rd SC judge to recuse from hearing plea against Rao's appt as interim CBI chief

Justice N V Thursday recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the Centre's decision to appoint M as interim saying he had attended the wedding of the IPS officer's daughter.

He became the third of the apex court to recuse himself from hearing the matter after Justice of (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and the second senior-most in the top court Justice A K Both had recused themselves earlier from adjudicating the case.

On January 10, Rao, in CBI, was made the of the agency till the appointment of a new director, after was removed from the post of by a high-powered committee headed by

The plea filed by NGO Common Cause, which has challenged Rao's appointment as interim CBI Director, came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, M M Shantanagoudar and

"I am recusing myself because I know him (Rao) as he is from my home state," Justice said.

Senior Dushyant Dave, appearing for the NGO, said, "Should I go to the High Court? Every judge in the is recusing himself from hearing the matter."



To this, Justice observed, "If the issue was not about M Nageswara Rao, I would have heard it. I had attended his (Rao) daughter's marriage. His (Rao) son-in- is a practising I know him also."



Dave then said that the bench should ask the to list the matter before another bench on Friday.

To this, Justice Ramana said that listing of the case is the prerogative of the Justice and the matter would be placed before the CJI for listing it before an appropriate bench.

Earlier, CJI Gogoi had recused himself from hearing the plea, saying he would be part of the for choosing the probe agency's new chief.

Thereafter, the matter came up for hearing on January 24 before a bench headed by Justice A K

Justice Sikri, who had represented CJI Gogoi in the committee, which removed Verma as on January 10, recused from hearing the case without giving any specific reason.

"You understand my position. I can't hear this matter," Justice had said.

The high-powered committee to select the CBI Director comprises the prime minister, of the largest opposition party and the CJI or his of the apex court.

Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a member of the high-powered selection panel, had said yesterday that the committee's next meeting would take place on Friday.

The last meeting of the committee took place on January 24 but it remained "inconclusive".

In its petition in the apex court, the NGO has sought specific mechanisms to ensure transparency in the process of appointing the CBI director.

It has alleged that Rao's appointment was not made on the basis of the recommendations of the

The plea has alleged that the October 23 last year order of the government appointing as was quashed by the top court on January 8 but the Centre "acted in a completely mala fide, arbitrary and illegal manner" to appoint him again in "complete contravention" of the Special Police Establishment Act.

It has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular CBI

The plea has also sought an immediate direction to the government to ensure that "all records" of deliberations and rational criteria related to short-listing and selection of the CBI director be properly recorded and made available to citizens in consonance with the provisions of the RTI Act.

