3 brothers assaulted by assailants in Chandni Chowk

Three brothers were brutally assaulted by unidentified assailants in area, police said Tuesday.

The accused persons attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and rods near Roshanpura area of Nai Sadak at 9 pm on Monday, they said.

Mohammad Sadab, who is one of the injured persons, told police that he runs a garment business with his brothers and Ikrar, a senior police said.

The three were attacked when they were returning home after closing their shop, he said.

No one has been arrested in the case but raids are being conducted on the basis of some clues, the said.

The reason behind the attack is still not clear but it seems to be a case of personal enmity, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been lodged at the station and a probe is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)