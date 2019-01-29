Nine copper miners missing after quake hits Poland

Rescuers were searching for nine reported missing Tuesday after a tremor at the mine in south-west Poland, its operator said.

"There were 32 people in the danger zone, currently nine are missing. Seven workers were taken to hospital for tests," the company said on

Five miners had been found since earlier put the number of missing at 14, and were being brought to the surface, told broadcaster TVN24.

said the tremor occurred around lunchtime some 770 metres (2,526 feet) underground.

According to the US Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.1 quake struck near the southwestern village of

is Europe's largest copper mine and one of the biggest in the world. It has 11 operating shafts, the deepest of which is 1,25 kilometres (0.77 miles) deep.

In late 2016, a quake at the mine killed eight miners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)