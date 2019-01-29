UN says 18 killed in Central African Republic attack

The mission in says 18 civilians are dead and 23 wounded after an armed group opened fire during a funeral ceremony.

The statement on Tuesday says the gunmen with the armed group carried out the overnight attack on Friday in the central town of

The mission condemns "this terrible massacre" that occurred as a new round of peace talks on began in

Central African Republic, one of the world's poorest nations, has faced interreligious and inter-communal fighting since 2013. The violence has intensified and spread in recent months.

The 13,500-strong UN mission has struggled to protect civilians and contain the fighting since its arrival in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)