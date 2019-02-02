3 dead in avalanche in J&K

Bodies of three persons, who were were buried under an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's district a day ago, were recovered by a search and rescue team on Saturday, officials said.

Four people were aboard a snow removal machine on the Pahalgam-Aru road on Friday when they were trapped under the avalanche, an had said.

"We've recovered the bodies of three persons who were buried under an avalanche...," a said.

One person was rescued alive on Friday and had been admitted to a hospital, the said.

Fresh snowfall has resulted in avalanches in hilly areas of Kashmir, prompting authorities to issue an advisory for people to avoid avalanche-prone areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)