3 dead in avalanche in J&K

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Bodies of three persons, who were were buried under an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district a day ago, were recovered by a search and rescue team on Saturday, officials said.

Four people were aboard a snow removal machine on the Pahalgam-Aru road on Friday when they were trapped under the avalanche, an official had said.

"We've recovered the bodies of three persons who were buried under an avalanche...," a police official said.

One person was rescued alive on Friday and had been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

Fresh snowfall has resulted in avalanches in hilly areas of Kashmir, prompting authorities to issue an advisory for people to avoid avalanche-prone areas.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 15:35 IST

