3 detained in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer for taking pictures of BSF patrol team near international border

Three people have been detained and their seized for allegedly clicking pictures and recording videos of a BSF patrol team near the international border in city of Rajasthan, police said Monday.

Sarjeet (55) and his son, (25), from Sri Ganganagar, and Mitthu Lal Bheel (30), of the Mohangarh area in Jaisalmer, were detained by (BSF) personnel on Sunday night at the PTM crossing area and handed over to the police, station in-charge said.

The accused had attempted to flee on being spotted recording videos of the BSF team, but were intercepted and detained, Ratnu said.

Their are being examined and they will be interrogated by investigation agencies, the said.

