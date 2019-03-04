3 detained in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer for taking pictures of BSF patrol team near international border

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Three people have been detained and their mobile phones seized for allegedly clicking pictures and recording videos of a BSF patrol team near the international border in Jaisalmer city of Rajasthan, police said Monday.

Sarjeet (55) and his son, Rajpal (25), from Sri Ganganagar, and Mitthu Lal Bheel (30), of the Mohangarh area in Jaisalmer, were detained by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday night at the PTM crossing area and handed over to the police, Mohangarh police station in-charge Amar Singh Ratnu said.

The accused had attempted to flee on being spotted recording videos of the BSF team, but were intercepted and detained, Ratnu said.

Their mobile phones are being examined and they will be interrogated by investigation agencies, the police officer said.

First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 16:15 IST

