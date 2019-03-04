JGU signs MoU with Australia's University of Wollongong for student exchange programmes

The O P Global University and the in have signed a memorandum of understanding for exchange programmes for students and faculty members.

The objective behind the initiative was to provide a strong platform for engagement between the two universities that would qualitatively impact the learning and growth of students and faculty alike, said Prof C Raj Kumar, the of Global University (JGU).

"We are keen to deepen our ties with Australian higher institutions. And so I am particularly pleased that JGU students will have the unique opportunity to learn at the University of Wollongong, one of the best modern higher institutions ranked within the top 250 global universities," he said in a press release issued by the varsity.

Kumar said the MoU was a part of JGU's efforts to foster partnerships of mutually beneficial value with leading global universities.

Prof Paul Wellings, the of University of Wollongong, said the partnership will strengthen the social, cultural and economic links between and

"We view this partnership as a strategic development to help us - within a higher context -- further strengthen the social, cultural and economic links between and We feel that JGU is an ideal institution through which to enable that development," he said.

The partnership will allow students of both the universities to undertake exchange opportunities, the JGU said in the press release, adding that for faculty and researchers at both the varsities, it will allow joint research and joint teaching, while encouraging collaboration in international publications.

