3 drug peddlers nabbed with over 9 kg poppy

Three alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in and Kashmir after over nine kilograms of poppy was recovered from them in separate incidents, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, a person named was intercepted in district and 8.50 kg of poppy was seized from him, an said.

In another incident, a patrolling team near in district intercepted two persons -- and -- and recovered 840 grams of poppy, the police said.

Cases have been registered in both the incidents and an investigation is on, the said.

