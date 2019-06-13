JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Don Cheadle to star in sci-fi drama 'Don't Look Deeper'

Maha: Man abducted over monetary dispute; five booked
Business Standard

3 drug peddlers nabbed with over 9 kg poppy

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Three alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir after over nine kilograms of poppy was recovered from them in separate incidents, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, a person named Tariq Ahmed was intercepted in Poonch district and 8.50 kg of poppy was seized from him, an official said.

In another incident, a patrolling team near Dhaleri bridge in Jammu district intercepted two persons -- Bajju Ram Sharma and Ashok Kumar Sharma -- and recovered 840 grams of poppy, the police said.

Cases have been registered in both the incidents and an investigation is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU