3 employees of SAIL's Bhilai plant hurt in electrical mishap

Three employees of the SAIL's Steel Plant in district of suffered burn injuries in a major electrical short-circuit on Wednesday, officials said.

"At around 11.20 am in Sub-Station 15-A, Electrical Supply Feeder was being prepared for the new hydraulic mudgun of Blast Furnace No. 7 of the plant located in town. While putting the feeder in service position, a flashover occurred resulting in three persons getting burn injuries," plant management said in a statement.

The injured were identified as Pratap Singh Dhruw (45), trainee (30) and senior technician (54), it said.

The injured have been admitted to the burn unit of and Research Centre, Bhilai, the release added.

