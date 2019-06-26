JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Plea for stay on MLA's conviction: HC sends case back matter to sessions court

Airfares on domestic routes observed to be fairly normalized at present: Civil aviation minister
Business Standard

3 employees of SAIL's Bhilai plant hurt in electrical mishap

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Three employees of the SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg district of Chhattisgarh suffered burn injuries in a major electrical short-circuit on Wednesday, officials said.

"At around 11.20 am in Sub-Station 15-A, Electrical Supply Feeder was being prepared for the new hydraulic mudgun of Blast Furnace No. 7 of the plant located in Bhilai town. While putting the feeder in service position, a flashover occurred resulting in three persons getting burn injuries," plant management said in a statement.

The injured were identified as junior officer Pratap Singh Dhruw (45), trainee Devendra Kumar Sahu (30) and senior technician Manoj Kumar Patel (54), it said.

The injured have been admitted to the burn unit of Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital and Research Centre, Bhilai, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU