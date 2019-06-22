I wouldn't have written romantic movies without the Beatles: Richard Curtis

-
Veteran screenwriter-director Richard Curtis has credited iconic band The Beatles for his success in the romantic-comedy genre.
The 62-year-old screenwriter is known for hit romantic comedies "Four Weddings and a Funeral", "Notting Hill", "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Love Actually" among others.
His next project is Danny Boyle's "Yesterday", which follows a struggling musician Jack (Himesh Patel) as he wakes up to discover he is the only person who remembers The Beatles.
"I think without the Beatles I wouldn't have written all of my romantic movies. So it was kind of perfect access of my romance and the people who inspired it.
It was so fun to write about The Beatles because whenever I got out of ideas I could go to their catalogue and everything would get three times better. My world without the Beatles in it I would never have got any presents as a kid because that's all I asked for," Curtis told BANG Showbiz.
