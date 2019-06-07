3 held for Lankan refugee's murder

Three people were arrested Friday for allegedly killing a Sri Lankan refugee and burning his body in district as he was in love with the sister of one of the accused, police said.

The half-burnt body of the 34-year-old Rasi, an inmate of a refugee camp in district, was found at a crematorium at Kariyamanickapuram.

Police identified the body with help of another Lankan refugee who said Rasi was missing from the Samugarangapuram camp since May 25.

Following investigations, police arrested and two others for allegedly murdering Rasi as he was in love with the sister of

had asked Rasi to come to a place with him in a car and he stabbed him to death, burnt his body with the help of his associates.

