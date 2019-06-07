-
ALSO READ
Bengal junior rugby teams announced
Savea 'heartbroken' over mosque killings as All Blacks rally round
Madhya Pradesh: Tribals turn out to vote in large numbers in Dhar
Hindu names commonplace in Maharashtra's Tadvi Bhil Muslims
Rugby player Israel Folau set to face contract termination after homophobic post
-
Rajdeep Saha and Rushmita Oraon were named captains of the Bengal boys and girls teams respectively for the upcoming Society Generale Junion National Rugby Sevens Championships to be held at Chandigarh from June 14-16.
The Bengal Rugby Union (BRU) picked 12-member boys and girls teams from their month-long training camp at the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club.
Bengal girls are reigning champions of the tournament, while Maharashtra won the championship in the last edition.
The BRU announced that CC&FC would host the All India Rugby Club tournament this year from September 21-28.
Bengal Team:
Boys: Rajdeep Saha (Captain), Sk Badal (Vice-Captain), Sani Owran, Gautam Rajbanshi, Golu Pandit, Birju Roy, Gourav Tamang, Gautam Majhi, Sujoy Sen, Sk Ramjan, Subhadip Mayra, Augastine Khariya; Coach: Sanjay Patra, Manager: Bikash Prasaad.
Girls: Rushmita Oraon (Captain), Nikita Oraon (Vice Captain), Suchita Oraon, Barsha Oraon, Radhika Oraon, Anisha Oraon, Sultana Oraon, Sonam Shaw, Rinki Shaw, Priti Halder, Nisha Sharma, Suman Shaw; Coach: Roshan Xaxa, Manager: Rima Oraon.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU