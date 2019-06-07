JUST IN
Bengal junior rugby teams announced

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Rajdeep Saha and Rushmita Oraon were named captains of the Bengal boys and girls teams respectively for the upcoming Society Generale Junion National Rugby Sevens Championships to be held at Chandigarh from June 14-16.

The Bengal Rugby Union (BRU) picked 12-member boys and girls teams from their month-long training camp at the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club.

Bengal girls are reigning champions of the tournament, while Maharashtra won the championship in the last edition.

The BRU announced that CC&FC would host the All India Rugby Club tournament this year from September 21-28.

Bengal Team:

Boys: Rajdeep Saha (Captain), Sk Badal (Vice-Captain), Sani Owran, Gautam Rajbanshi, Golu Pandit, Birju Roy, Gourav Tamang, Gautam Majhi, Sujoy Sen, Sk Ramjan, Subhadip Mayra, Augastine Khariya; Coach: Sanjay Patra, Manager: Bikash Prasaad.

Girls: Rushmita Oraon (Captain), Nikita Oraon (Vice Captain), Suchita Oraon, Barsha Oraon, Radhika Oraon, Anisha Oraon, Sultana Oraon, Sonam Shaw, Rinki Shaw, Priti Halder, Nisha Sharma, Suman Shaw; Coach: Roshan Xaxa, Manager: Rima Oraon.

Fri, June 07 2019.

