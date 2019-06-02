3 including father-son duo killed in accident in Rajasthan

A father-son duo was among three persons who were killed in a road accident in district of on Sunday, police said.

In the collision between an SUV, car and a motorcycle near the Mandawari Police Station, five others sustained injuries.

The deceased included (30) and his sonRahul Meena (5), who were riding the motorcycle and Hemraj Mali (50), the of the SUV, police said, adding that a woman and four others were injured in the accident.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, the police added.

