3 kids drown while taking bath in Raj village

Three children, including two brothers, drowned in the backwaters of Chadhayat dam in Jodhpur district on Tuesday, police said.
Sangaram (12) and the two brothers, Ruparam (10) and Rajuram (12), went to the dam in Belwa Ranaji village of Balesar tehseel at around 2 pm, they said.
When the children did not return home in the evening, their family members rushed to the dam and found their bodies afloat, SHO, Balesar Police Station, Devendra Singh said.
All the children belonged to the same village.
