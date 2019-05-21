JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Disruption of metro services: Time taken to evacuate two trains was 'very high': Delhi minister

No accused in NDPS cases should get bail: DIG to SSPs
Business Standard

3 kids drown while taking bath in Raj village

Press Trust of India  |  Jodhpur (RJ) 

Three children, including two brothers, drowned in the backwaters of Chadhayat dam in Jodhpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Sangaram (12) and the two brothers, Ruparam (10) and Rajuram (12), went to the dam in Belwa Ranaji village of Balesar tehseel at around 2 pm, they said.

When the children did not return home in the evening, their family members rushed to the dam and found their bodies afloat, SHO, Balesar Police Station, Devendra Singh said.

All the children belonged to the same village.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 20:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements