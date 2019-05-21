Cong Punjab in-charge seeks report into face-off between Amarinder, Sidhu

AICC's in-charge Tuesday sought a report from the over the face-off between Chief and his cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu, as more party leaders backed the CM.

is under fire from his own party leaders after he questioned during electioneering why Bathinda why no FIR was lodged against the Badals, who headed the previous state government, for the desecration of religious texts in 2015.

"We seek a report on every event and in this issue too a report has been sought from the PCC (state committee)," Kumari told over the phone.

She said Sunil Jakhar, who is seeking re-election from Gurdaspur, will give the report once he is free from the election process after the declaration of the results.

on Sunday had accused of "damaging" the in the state and suggested that he wanted to be the chief himself.

Meanwhile, more leaders came out in support of Chief

"Amarinder Singh is an undisputed of There are many facets to his personality, said former and Congress

Tewari praised Amarinder Singh as a "protector of Punjab's waters", a writer, who has a mass appeal.

"People need to learn and grow," he added, in a veiled attack at

He said nothing could be more laughable if anyone compared himself to " Sahib".

too hit out at Sidhu, saying, "Making such a statement during elections meant directly helping the Badals."



Randhawa said Sidhu should know that it was Amarinder Singh who fought against the Badals and ensured the Congress victory in the 2017 assembly polls.

"In the 2017 assembly polls, the Congress came to power in with an overwhelming majority as people voted in Amarinder Singh's name. The party high command is with the Our party has never tolerated indiscipline," Randhawa said.

He added that Sidhu should know that the had set up a special investigation team (SIT) over the desecration issue.

"Does not know that action is being taken and some people have already been arrested. Is he ignorant of these facts," he said.

Randhawa alleged that when Sidhu's wife was a BJP MLA, she never spoke a word on the issue.

Union for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, who is BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar, also took a jibe at the Congress, saying, "all along the campaign, one could sense unease in their ranks."



"Now the cat is out of the bag," he tweeted, adding that Sidhu was under attack from his own cabinet colleagues.

Punjab minister had Monday asked to resign from the state cabinet if he could not work with Amarinder Singh.

The differences between the and Sidhu had come to the fore in August last year when Amarinder Singh advised Sidhu against attending to the swearing-in ceremony of

The relations strained further when Sidhu said his is Congress Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that he didn't regard Amarinder Singh as his

