3 of Delhi family on way to Nainital killed in road accident, 10 injured

A family trip turned tragic after three members were killed and 10 injured as their mini bus rammed a water tanker on Meerut Expressway in east Delhi, police said Saturday.

Nishan Singh, the driver of the mini bus traveller, also died in the accident, they said.

The driver of the water tanker, Santosh Yadav (34), also the owner of the vehicle, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Twelve members from Premvati's family including the families of her three children - Sudarshan, Poonam and Darshan were enroute for a summer vacation when the mishap occurred, the officer said.

Darshan did not go for the trip but his family did. The family deals in property business, the officer added.

The family was on their way to Nainital from Uttam Nagar in west Delhi when their mini bus rammed a water tanker around midnight, according to police.

The impact of the accident was such that the front portion of the mini bus was completely damaged, they said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Monu Jain (13), Nishan Singh (34) and Mukesh Jain (39) were declared dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh.

Mukesh's wife Poonam (36) is critical and his son Luveesh (14) was also injured in the accident, the officer said.

Among the other injured were Premvati Jain (63), her son Sudarshan Jain (44), his wife Kumud Jain (38), daughter Daya (15), son Arpit (10), the officer added.

Anurag (16), Khushbu (22) and Priyanka (21) received minor injuries, police said.

All the injured have been discharged from hospital except Poonam, police said.

A case has been registered.

The accused tanker driver told the police that due to a faulty clutch the tanker was moving slowly and the traveller mini bus, which was behind, hit his vehicle, they said.

Police are investigating the actual cause of the accident.

