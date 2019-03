The Cabinet has approved the Delhi-Ghaziabad- Regional Rapid Transit System, aimed at providing a speedy and pollution free transit system, a government said Sunday.

The Rs 30,668 crore project will be funded by the central government, national capital region- and the government, the said.

He said the project would be completed by 2024.

"The state cabinet presided over by on Saturday night approved the project to provide a speedy and pollution free transit system to run at the speed of 180 km per hour," he said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to operate electric buses in major cities of the state, including Lucknow, Allahabad, Agra, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Mathura-Vrindavan, the said.

