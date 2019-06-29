Six of family killed in car-bus collision in Ujjain, MP

Six people of a family were killed Saturday and two others injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a bus on Maksi-Kantha road in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said.

The accident spot is 30 km away from here.

The injured were admitted to Ujjain district hospital, said inspector Daulatram Jogavat of Kayatha police station.

Five of the car's passengers died on the spot while one succumbed to the injuries in a hospital.

The family was returning to Tarana in the district from Ajmer in Rajasthan, he said.

The deceased were identified as Junad Shah (30), his wife Rajjo Bai (24), Zahid Shah (32), his wife Reshma (27), their daughter Zeeba and son Jahin (6).

The bus driver fled from the spot, the inspector said. Further probe is on.

