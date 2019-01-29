Chief Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday condoled the death of former Union and called him "one of the finest defence ministers of India".

He said that Fernandes left an indelible mark in every aspect of his public life.

"Shri was one of the finest Defence of He introduced the culture of Soldier First, into the ministry. He left an indelible mark in every aspect of public life that he was involved in. My condolences on his demise," Parrikar said in a tweet.

Fernandes, 88, died in on Tuesday following a prolonged illness.

He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and had recently contracted swine flu.

