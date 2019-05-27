3 shops gutted in fire in Kochi market

Three shops were gutted in a fire which broke out in a busy market area of the city on Monday, Fire and said.

The fire reported from a shop in the second floor of an old building in the Broadway market at around 10 a.m was put out in two hours, they said.

Traders nearby who detected black smoke emanating from the building informed the authorities who rushed to the area and evacuated people from the shops.

Three shops including a textile shop were fully gutted in the fire, officials said.

The officials said possible violation of safety norms would be looked into.

