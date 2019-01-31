3 UP men arrested in Delhi for stealing vehicles, snatching mobiles: Police

The Police has arrested three men, including two brothers, who used to come to from Uttar Pradesh's to allegedly steal vehicles and snatch mobile phones, officials said Thursday.

The accused have been identified as (24), (28) and (27), residents of district in UP, they added.

Police got information that three alleged robbers would come to Paschim Vihar area to sell the robbed and snatched on stolen motorcycles. Thereafter, a trap was laid and all the three suspects were apprehended, Seju P Kuruvilla, of Police (Outer), said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Firoz and Amzad are real brothers and third accused, Dharmender, is their friend. They used to travel to from for robbery, the said.

Four two-wheelers and 18 were recovered from them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)