15 places in Odisha record temperature below 10 degree Celsius

conditions intensified in Odisha on Thursday with the plummeting below 10 degree in at least 15 places.

The tourist destination of Daringibadi in district and Angul became the coldest places in the state, both recording a minimum temperature of 6 degree Celsius, the here said.

Daringibadi was followed by Sonepur where the dropped to 6.2 degree Celsius, it said.

Temperature in the state, which had risen over last 10-days in a respite from cold, dipped in most areas since Wednesday and the MeT centre said the conditions will prevail for two to three days.

The minimum temperature stood at 9.4 degree in in Balasore, 9 degree in Baripada, 8.1 in Jharsuguda, 7.8 in Keonjhar, 8.5 in Sambalpur, 9.5 in Talcher, 8 in Bhawanipatna, 7.4 degree in Balangir, 8.6 in Koraput, 6.8 degree in Phulbani, 7.5 in Titlagarh and 9 degree in Malkangiri, the MeT centre said.

The dipped to 10.4 degree in Bhubaneswar from 10.8 degree recorded on Wednesday, while in neighbouring Cuttack it was 10.2 degree, compared to 10.5 degree Celsius measured on Wednesday.

