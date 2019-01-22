30 more Rohingyas apprehended from Guwahati-bound bus; 61 in last five days

Thirty more Rohingya Muslims, including 12 children, have been apprehended along the Tripura- border, taking the total number of those held over the past five days to 61, a said Tuesday.

The immigrants were on their way to Guwahati from Agartala in a bus, when the Police held them at Churaibari area, about 200 km from here, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the handed over 31 Rohingya Muslims, who were holed up in no-man's land along the border in since January 18, to Police.

North District Superintendent of Police told that 30 Rohingyas "were apprehended from a Guwahati-bound bus on Monday night during a frisking operation in Churaibari area of Assam".

Churaibari, spread across Tripura and Assam, connects the two states via National Highway-8.

"Immediately after they were held, district police in contacted us. They told us that the boarded the Guwahati-bound bus from Agartala," he said, adding that the immigrants were likely to be produced in a local court later.

Monday's arrest came five days after the 31 were holed up behind the barbed wire fencing along the border in Tripura, as the border guards of both sides debated over their status.

They were handed over to the police by the Border Security Force (BSF) earlier in the day after talks with its counterpart failed to make any headway.

"The were holed up behind the barbed fencing since January 18. We took up the matter with and requested them to take them back to Bangladesh which they denied. Several rounds of talks between the and failed and the issue could not be sorted out. So, we handed them over to the police," DIG Brijesh Kumar said.

Pranab Sengupta, the officer-in-charge of station here, said the refugees were sent to for a check-up.

"During medical check-up, they were found to be all right and now we are preparing to produce them in court," Sengupta told

He added that the BSF provided the refugees food, water and other basic amenities from their own resources on humanitarian grounds.

The barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border is 300 ft inside the Indian territory.

More than 700,000 minority Rohingya Muslims fled from Myanmar's Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh since August 2017 after a military crackdown, triggering a massive refugee crisis.

In October 2017, the had urged all states to take immediate steps to identify and monitor Rohingya immigrants.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)