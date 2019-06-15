31 test positive for HIV in Pakistan

Thirty-one people were tested positive during a screening programme conducted in Pakistan's province on Saturday, health authorities said amid a probe by international experts from the WHO to check the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The new cases in district see a surge in cases of (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) in after 215 positive cases, including 181 children, were reported in Ratodero district of Larkana last month, Geo reported.

According to Shabbir Sheikh, 2,500 people were screened out of which 31 tested positive, the report said.

Those that have tested positive were being provided treatment and other amenities according to the (WHO) regulations.

A delegation of the bodies, including the WHO, and UNICEF, are already in to help the health authorities to investigate the alarming outbreak of the in the district.

Main reason behind the spread of HIV virus was revealed to be the use of unsafe blood, unsafe injections and unsafe practice, the WHO said.

Those affected have urged the to make HIV medicine readily available at private medical stores apart from government hospitals for easy access.

Sindh Dr said that legislation for the formation of a health commission, to address HIV outbreak, has been completed, she said, the Express Tribune reported.

Dr Pechuho said that the investigation revealed a large number of doctors in Sindh were carrying out unsafe medical practices. Efforts are being made to stop them from doing so.

She also requested the to allocate certain amount in the budget for the production of auto-lock syringes in Pakistan, the report said.

She said that the recent outbreak was a sign that if the issue of HIV is neglected any further, it would result in a dangerous situation.

Dr also said that federal and provincial governments were working together and the recent HIV outbreak was a wakeup call to improve the in the country.

He stressed on the need to make HIV control programme more effective, at national and provincial levels.

He said that has the highest number of cases in the world and was also turning out to be a big challenge, adding that if not addressed, HIV too would become a big problem.

Citizens have also asked to take adequate measures to counter the

In total, 76.1 million people worldwide have been infected with HIV, since the epidemic started in the 1980s. Some 35 million have died, according to official figures.

Without treatment, HIV-infected people go on to develop AIDS, a that weakens the immune system and leaves the body exposed to such as tuberculosis, and some types of

Treatment carries side-effects and is costly, but allows infected people to be healthier for longer.

