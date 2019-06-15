Ana Ortiz to star in Disney+ adaptation of 'Love, Simon'

has boarded the cast of Disney's series adaptation of 2018 feature "Love, Simon".

According to Deadline, the series will be launched on the studio's soon-to-be-launched streaming service, Disney+.

The 2018 film, featuring in the lead, follows Simon Spier, a closeted gay high school boy who is forced to balance his friends, his family, and the blackmailer threatening to out him to the entire school, while simultaneously attempting to discover the identity of the anonymous classmate with whom he has fallen in

The movie was based on Becky Albertalli's young adult novel "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda".

The new series will follow a different young character, named

Ortiz, best known for starring in shows such as "Ugly Betty" and "Whiskey Cavalier", will portray Victor's mother,

and Isaac Aptaker, who wrote the screenplay for the film, will be penning and executive producing the series.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)