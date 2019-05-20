JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Climate a bigger driver of language diversity: Study

Gulf countries strengthen oil coordination amid tensions: Kuwait
Business Standard

32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

AFP  |  Dushanbe (Tajikistan) 

A riot at a prison in Tajikistan has left 32 people dead, including 24 members of the Islamic State group and three guards, authorities said Monday.

Five of the inmates and the three guards were killed by IS prisoners during the riot that erupted on Sunday evening at a facility near the capital Dushanbe, the justice ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 12:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements