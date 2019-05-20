Google and Android system start to cut ties with Huawei

US Google, whose powers most of the world's smartphones, said Sunday it was beginning to cut ties with China's Huawei, which considers a national security threat.

In the midst of a trade war with Beijing, has barred US from engaging in trade with foreign said to threaten American national security.

The measure targets Huawei, a Chinese in Washington's sights that is listed by the Commerce Department among firms with which American can only engage in trade after obtaining the green light from the authorities.

The ban includes

"We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications," a told AFP.

The move could have dramatic implications since Google, like all tech companies, must collaborate with makers to ensure its systems are compatible with their devices.

will have to halt business activities with that involve transfer of hardware, software and technical services that are not publicly available -- meaning will only be able to use the open source version of Android, a source close to the matter told AFP.

will no longer have access to Google's proprietary apps and services, such as the Gmail email service.

Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Huawei is a rapidly expanding but remains dependent on foreign suppliers.

It buys about $67 billion worth of components each year, including about $11 billion from US suppliers, according to

Huawei is the target of an intense campaign by Washington, which has been trying to persuade allies not to allow a role in building next-generation

agencies are already banned from buying equipment from Huawei. Huawei founder and said Saturday that "We have not done anything which violates the law," adding the US measures would have a limited impact.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)