32 people test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand; total rises to 349

Thirty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 349, officials said here.

The number of active cases stands at 284, while 58 patients have been discharged after recovery so far, a state Health Department bulletin said.

Of the latest cases, five were reported from Udham Singh Nagar, nine each from Nainital and Haridwar, three from Pauri Garhwal, two each from Chamoli and Tehri, and one case each was detected in Dehradun and Pithoragarh districts.

All the new patients had travelled to the state from outside, it said.

According to the bulletin, four COVID-19 patients have died in the state but three of them had other diseases.

The cause of death of the fourth patient is not clear yet, it added.

