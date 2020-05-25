Travel agents' grouping TAAI asks Air India to address ticket refund issues

Travel agents' grouping TAAI has requested Air India to address issues related to refunds for bookings and commission for agents.

On a day when domestic flights resumed after being suspended for two months, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) also urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to look at having commissions for agents built into tickets, since airfares are capped now.

In a letter to Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, TAAI said certain requirements for refunds, including having a letter from the passenger concerned, should be withdrawn.

"During these times of crisis and when offices are closed, it is difficult to obtain such letters from pax and forward to you... At no point has any airline/s, every taken such letters from their passengers who are booked through the travel agents," it said.

TAAI, which has more than 2,800 members, noted that passengers are shying away from making reservations on Air India, since no refunds have been processed by the airline during the lockdown period without waivers.

"Alternatively, time only up to September 30, 2020 has been given to rebook the tickets. Pax (passengers) are demanding refunds since March-June is holiday period, vacation plans were done and now due to the pandemic they are scared to travel again until normalcy returns," the letter said.

Further, the grouping reiterated its request for "commissions @ 3 per cent on the full fare" due to capping of minimum and maximum airfares by MoCA.

TAAI President Jyoti Mayal said that since there is a cap on airfares, commission for travel agents should be built into the tickets.

The grouping has also asked MoCA to look at having financial security from all airlines in case of defaults and higher commission to agents.

Referring to cancellation of various flights and passengers getting stranded at airports after services resumed on Monday, she said a holistic view should be taken.

"We are looking at more ease of doing business so that we don't suffer and the consumer also does not suffer," she added.

