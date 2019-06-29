4 cops suspended after boy tortured over theft allegation

Four police personnel were suspended on Saturday for allegedly torturing a 14-year-old boy at an outpost here after apprehending him on suspicion of theft, officials said.

The incident came to light when the family of the teenager -- who used to drive an e-rickshaw to help his father, a labourer -- contacted social workers. Pictures purportedly showing swelling and injuries on the child's legs were widely shared on social media.

The boy was picked up by the police on Thursday and taken to the Telibagh outpost under PGI police station following an FIR over an e-rickshaw theft by a suspected teenager, an officer said.

According to his family, the boy was tortured and forced to confess that he had committed the crime.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani ordered a probe, where it was found that guidelines of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act were not followed and interrogation was done illegally with the teenager.

After a report was submitted in the evening, Naithani suspended Telibagh outpost incharge Rajnesh Verma, head constables Dinesh Tripathi and Sandeep Singh, and another constable, Rajendra Patel, the police said.

The SSP said swelling and wounds were found in the medical report and the family members could lodge an FIR if they wanted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)