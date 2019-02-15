Govt, media should neither be friends nor foes: Viveck Goenka

group chairman Friday said the government and media should neither be friends nor enemies.

They should work with mutual respect, where the plays the role of a watchdog, and the imperatives of the government are also taken on board, he said.

"We at believe that the government and the Press do not need to be friends, but they do not need to be enemies either," said, at an event organised by the Vidarbha Daily Association here.

Newspaper proprietors felicitated Maharashtra Chief Minister at the event.

Journalists and the government play their part in this "wonderful, chaotic and participative dance of democracy", said. Attributes of fearlessness and having no political colour "nurture a healthy relationship" between the two, Goenka said.

He acknowledged that the relationship between the Press and the government is a complicated one and may also become combative at times, and underlined the importance of mutual respect on both sides.

This relationship can also shift depending on personality and policy position of each leader, he said.

Goenka praised Fadnavis for being accessible to media.

"At a time when is not just hyper- partisan but also enables leaders to one-sided conversations, this gentleman (Fadnavis) is not only accessible to Press, he is ever ready to take questions and above all, he listens very carefully," Goenka said.

He recalled Fadnavis saying that good journalism is fearless and does not have any political colour.

Goenka also requested the to remove the disparities in rates for between the government and commercial enterprises.

