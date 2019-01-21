4 flights cancelled, 11 delayed due to bad weather in Kashmir

Bad weather conditions disrupted operations at the International Airport here, leading to the cancellation of four flights, officials said.

Due to the inclement weather, four of the 27 flights to and fro the airport were cancelled on Monday, an of the of said.

Another 11 flights got delayed due to poor visibility and intermittent rainfall since Monday morning.

