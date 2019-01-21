I too was injured, says Congress MLA

MLA J N Ganesh, who allegedly hit his lawmaker colleague during an alleged brawl at a private resort, Monday claimed he too was injured in the scuffle, an incident that has given an embarrassing twist to the party's bid to keep its flock together.

The said no "bottle attack" had taken place as projected in the media, while indicatingthat some kind of a brawl had taken place between him and Singh at Eagleton Resorts on the city outskirts late Saturday night.

A jittery had shifted its legislators to the resort on Friday last, as it feared that the BJP might lure some of them in its alleged bid to destabilise the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.

Singh, who suffered injuries in the scuffle, was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday.

Both had come to blows, according to party sources.

"Whatever media has created about (my) hitting (Singh) with bottle...

14 to 20 stitches... are allcompletely false.

There were also reports about (me) having bitten our gun man. He is physically present here. This is also a lie," Ganesh said.

Stating that Singh is like an elder brother to him, Ganesh said he and his family have respected Singh, whom they knew for the last 15-20 years.

"I have not done this to him purposefully. On someissue (another MLA) and (had differences), (I) tried to bring them together (compromise)... but some wrong events happened.

If the events that happened there have pained him (Singh), I would apologise to his family. This did not happen intentionally.

He was unwell and was hospitalised. Things have been created by the media," headded.

Asked about Singh being injured, Ganesh said "nothing as you think...I also have (injuries) I cannot say...leave it, nothing as you are thinking."



Questioned why he was blaming the media, Ganesh said, "who told you that I have hit (Singh) with a bottle? Media is showing that way, which is false.

"Our gunman is here; ask him, reports claimed I have bit him too," he said.

Asked whether reports about him hitting Singh was false, Ganesh said "some incident" had taken place and he was not denying it.

"There was some argument.

Bheema Naik, andI were there...while trying to work out a compromise between and Anand Singh, some things happened...there was an argument, leading to a situation," he said.

"I did not hit him, he fell...,he fell automatically," " he added.

Asked whether Singh fell as he was drunk, he said, "I don't know about it...I don't want to commentwhether he had taken drinks.. But he fell. Other than that, nothing has happened."



Ganesh said he was issuing the clarification as he did not not want to embarrass his partyand the high command.

"I along with my family wish to meet 'Anand anna'(elder brother) andapologise to his family," he added.

Ganesh is among the disgruntled Congress MLAs who was reportedly in touch with other dissidents in the party and was on the BJP's radar in its alleged toppling game.

According to sources, he was furious with Singh for foiling his plans to join the BJP by leaking information to the Congress leadership.

Meanwhile, a medico legal register of the private hospital where Singh is undergoing treatment, in its report said "history of traumatic injury at around 1 AM on January 20 at Eagleton Resort, Bidadi, and sustained injury to head, face and left side chest pain."



It also said "no history of loss of consciousness, seizure and vomiting" and added that there was complaints of headache and left side chest pain.

The report, which also cites "black eye, nasal blood clot, and tenderness over left lower chest".

According to Congress sources, party legislatorscamped at the resort have started vacating it.

MLAs, unhappy over the developments, had been insisting that the party leadership free them from the resort, as they feared "bad publicity" at a time when the state is reeling under drought.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)