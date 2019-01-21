Militant held, arms and ammunition recovered in Assam

An NSCN(R) cadre was arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during separate raids in Assam's district, police said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Army troops launched an operation near Tirap Colliery in Ledo town and nabbed the NSCN(R) militant on Monday.

The militant has been identified as and a 7.65 mm pistol, a magazine and three rounds of ammunition have been recovered from him.

He was later handed over to the police, a police officer said.

In another operation, carried out jointly by the police and Army, a huge quantity of explosives were recovered from Bhim Chapari area in Sadiya on Sunday night.

Operations in the district have been intensified to prevent any untoward incidents in the run up to the Republic Day celebrations, the said.

